New tire safety standards adopted in AZ

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that creates new standards for used tire sales. Auto safety advocates have complained for years that too many old, worn out, even recalled tires are sold on the secondary market, putting motorists at risk.

In 2013, a total of 539 people died across the country in tire-related crashes in passenger vehicles, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Between 2000 and 2014, 68 people died and 153 were injured in car crashes caused by tire failures in Arizona.

"Arizona is ground zero in this country for tire failure," said Myles Hassett, an attorney who started the group, "National Tire Safety Institute." Hassett became aware of tire safety problems after his friend was killed in a crash, caused by tire failure.

Hassett was the driving force behind HB 2399, which redefined "waste tire" under state law. Waste tires are no longer suitable for their originally intended use because of wear, damage, improper repair or manufacturer's defect.

Used tire sellers will be prohibited from selling tires that fall under the expanded "waste tire" definition.

"We were able to get our Legislature to focus on something important, and that is public safety," said Hassett. "It's not just the person who buys the bad used tire. It's everybody else, because a tire failure can impact, not only the person who bought the tire, but their passengers and other vehicles on the road.

