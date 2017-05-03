Weather Service: Phoenix has first 100-degree day this year

National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix has had its first 100-degree day this year.

They say temperatures reached the 100-degree mark at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Weather Service officials say the average first 100-degree day from 1981 to 2010 in Phoenix occurred on May 2 with the earliest 100-degree day in the city's history coming on March 26, 1988.

Last year, the first 100-degree day in Phoenix was May 4.

Meteorologists say it's expected to heat up in Phoenix the next two days with Thursday's high forecast for 101 degrees with 105 on Friday before the weather cools off this weekend.

