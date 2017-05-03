Community helps Valley girl with inoperable brain tumor

SHe's now getting treatment in Texas. (Source: hopeforanna.com)

Anna Ortega is 10 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. (Source: GoFundMe)

The family of a Gilbert girl who has an inoperable brain tumor is getting help from the community during this tough time.

Last March, 10-year-old Anna Ortega ran to the sidelines at her soccer game and told her mother that her eyes were getting blurry.

She was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Doctors found two brain tumors. One was surgically removed but the other is inoperable.

They're now getting treatment in Texas.

The community held an auction on Instagram on Wednesday night to help pay for the family's medical bills.

There's also a GoFundMe account set up. As of Thursday evening, it had raised more than $110,000.

