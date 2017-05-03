A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

The A's said Tuesday that Thomas died unexpectedly in Phoenix. Executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane says the organization was devastated by the news and called Thomas a "wonderful young man and teammate."

"All of us in the Desert Vista community are saddened to learn of the death of graduate, Casey Thomas. Casey was a talented athlete who was living his dream. His death is a shock and our thoughts are with Casey's family and loved ones," said TJ Snyder, Athletic Director of Desert Vista High School.

Thomas was the son of A's pro scout Tom Thomas.

This is the second death of an A's minor leaguer in as many years. Triple-A pitcher Sean Murphy died April 25, 2016, from a heart muscle disease.

Thomas was a 34th-round draft pick last year and was currently with the organization in extended spring training. He batted .258 with 18 RBIs in 37 games last year in rookie ball in the Arizona League.

