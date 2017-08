Slideshow: Artwork created by Arizona inmates

Students in Arizona State University’s School of Criminology and Social Justice art putting on an art gallery at Unexpected Art Friday night from 6 to 10 p.m., showcasing art from inmates in Arizona’s prison complex in Florence.

The students say programs like art are important behind prison walls, because they help combat recidivism rates.

Proceeds go to two the Arizona Child and Family Advocacy Network and Children First Leadership Academy.

