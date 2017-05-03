Photographer stages adorable 'kitten' photo shoot for daughter's new pet

You've seen those cute "newborn baby" photo shoots.

But this idea might be even cuter. Just by a whisker.

One Michigan mom, who happens to be a photographer, decided to stage a "new kitten" photo shoot to showcase her daughter's new pet.

After her kitty pix started going viral on Facebook, she decided to sell calendars with even more photos to benefit a local animal rescue!

If you’d like to see more or buy a calendar for yourself, check out her website.

