Heap family encourages hugs & kindness in honor of late daughter

A former Arizona State University and NFL star and his family are spreading the love on Wednesday in honor of their late daughter and want you to join as well.

Wednesday would have been Holly Heap's fourth birthday.

Todd Heap accidentally hit and ran over the girl in their Mesa driveway on April 15.

The family created the site hugsfromholly.com in her memory, encouraging everyone to wear pink on Wednesday. Pink was her favorite color.

They also want people to smile more, compliment somebody and share hugs.

"She was a big hugger," said Dr. Kris Heap, Todd's cousin.

Kris encouraged everyone at his dentist office to hug more people and spread kindness.

"When you're hugging somebody, you've giving something of yourself and you're lifting somebody up. I think that's what she would've spent her whole life doing. It's what she did spend her whole life doing. You couldn't ever be around her and not be happy," Kris said.

The family is asking people post their love using the hashtag, #HugsForHOLLYdays.

"Hugs From Holly symbolizes us as a community and symbolizes us as individuals hugging people around us and taking advantage of the times we have together, to just uplift and help other people have a great day," Kris said.

