HELP WANTED: Foster pet parents needed to provide TLC to shelter pets

Do you love animals, but aren't quite ready to commit to adopting a pet?

How about becoming a foster pet parent?

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is making a plea for foster families to care for some of shelter dogs and cats.

There is a special need for foster families to help care for sick, injured or underage dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

The agency is seeking compassionate and caring people who are willing to provide temporary housing and TLC to a pet in need.

One foster pet parent, Lisa Klimczak, knows first-hand how rewarding the experience can be.

Klimczak picked up her second foster dog from MC Animal Care’s Mesa location last week.

The four-year-old German Shepherd mix had been brought to the shelter by someone who found the dog curled up in a ditch near Val Vista and Warner Roads in Gilbert. Severely emaciated, dehydrated, unable to stand and covered in ticks, MC Animal Care’s clinic team knew the dog needed life-saving medical treatment that they couldn’t provide.

Klimczak offered to not only care for the dog, but take her to a full-service veterinarian and pay for emergency treatment. The dog, whom Klimczak named Star, spent three days at a veterinary hospital undergoing blood work and various tests.

For now, her diagnosis includes tick fever, anemia and dehydration, but further tests will be conducted when Star is feeling better.

Klimczak is the co-founder and Executive Director of Arizona Animal Rescue Mission (AARM) and recently began partnering with MC Animal Care to provide transportation for shelter pets to other states and non-emergency medical funding.

Her recent foster experience has had such an impact on Klimczak, AARM is now creating an Emergency Medical Rescue program designed to help other MC Animal Care foster pets.

“I walked into the Mesa shelter to get Star and her appearance brought me to tears,” said Klimczak. “MC Animal Care doesn’t have the resources to provide treatment for some of the terrible cases they see. We want to help other dogs like Star and give them a second chance at life.”

AARM’s Emergency Medical Rescue program aims to provide financial assistance to MC Animal Care for the treatment and diagnostic testing of sick and injured pets that cannot be treated at the County shelters. Without emergency medical intervention, many of these pets would not survive. The animals treated through the Emergency Medical Rescue program would be cared for by MC Animal Care foster families and eventually brought back to the shelter for adoption.

As the summer months approach, MC Animal Care anticipates needing more fosters to help with the temporary care and housing of underage puppies and kittens. Anyone interested in fostering should attend the shelter’s foster orientation class. For more information, dates and times, visit www.maricopa.gov/pets and click on the event calendar.

For more information about Arizona Animal Rescue Mission, visit www.azanimalrescue.org.

