Officials: Man sentenced to life after robbery spree, killing retired officer

Pictured on the left is John Albert Campos Sr. The victim, on the right, was 52-year-old Frank Pascua. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix man was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Monday after pleading guilty to several charges, including carjacking resulting in death, according to a news release.

On Dec. 24, 2015, John Albert Campos Sr., 49, carjacked three victims in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino on the Gila River Indian Community, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

Campos fatally shot one of the victims, a retired California police officer. When a fourth person arrived and tried to help the other victims, Campos allegedly carjacked the man while brandishing a gun, according to the news release.

An investigation showed Campos also committed six armed robberies at stores and restaurants in Phoenix and Tempe within two days before the carjackings, according to the news release.

U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton sentenced Campos to six consecutive natural life sentences without the possibility of parole.

