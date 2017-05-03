West Valley groundskeeper helps save elderly man's life

Hernandez doesn't consider himself a hero but he's always helping people, according to his wife. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Manny Hernandez helped a man who fell and couldn't get up. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A west Valley groundskeeper is being called a hero.

He helped an 89-year-old man who had fallen in his backyard and couldn't get up for more than 14 hours.

Manny Hernandez has driven around the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West hundreds of times, but last Saturday, he noticed something that wasn't quite right.

"I saw this gentleman waving at first," said Hernandez. "I thought he was saying hello. Then I took a closer look. He was on the ground waving for help."

A homeowner was down in his backyard, bleeding, with a deep gash on his head.

The man had tripped on a hose the night before, and couldn't get up.

Hernandez ran over to help and called 911.

"He was very happy to see me," said Hernandez. "He was there for at least 14 hours."

The groundskeeper stayed there and comforted the man until an ambulance arrived.

Hernandez is no stranger to life or death situations.

A few years ago, he helped save someone else's life.

"I gave a man CPR on the 18th green," said Hernandez. "He had a heart attack."

Hernandez doesn't consider himself a hero.

However, his wife Irma said that her husband is always helping others.

"He was in the right place at the right time," said Irma Hernandez. "I feel good about the fact he was able to help someone."

