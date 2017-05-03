YCSO volunteers make 3 rescues in 1 day

YCSO volunteers made three rescues in one day during the weekend. (Source: YCSO)

It was a busy day during the weekend for Yavapai County Search and Rescue volunteers where they were called out to three different rescues within hours of each other.

They all happened on April 29.

The first call was about an 11-year-old boy who went missing around 2:45 p.m. on the east side of the Mingus Mountain summit. He apparently wandered out of sight from his parents while they were eating lunch. After searching themselves for 30 minutes, they called 911.

Just before 4 p.m., a 4x4 member found the boy in good health about a half a mile away from the campground.

YCSO wants to remind people to immediately report a missing child and there is no need to wait and call for help.

At around 3:30 p.m., YCSO got a called from a 23-year-old Mayer woman who got lost on top of Pine Mountain in the Pine Mountain Wilderness southeast of Dugas. She was hiking with her two dogs when she lost the trail and couldn't get down from the mountain, YCSO said.

YCSO was able to get her GPS coordinates from her phone and sent two Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team (YCSRT) Back Country Teams to find her. They spotted her just after sundown and took her down the mountain.

At around 4:15 p.m., a family reported an 89-year-old man missing from the annual “Hogs in Heat” Barbecue at the Rock Springs Café in Black Canyon City. Some of the event attendees said they saw a man matching the description north of the event on the High Desert Park trails.

YCSO sent out crews around 5:30 p.m. including 4x4 quad units and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a team saw the man southeast of the Rock Springs Cafe, off trail and on a hillside walking toward the Interstate 17. When a team member caught up with him, he was tired, disoriented and covered in cactus needles, YCSO said. The helicopter was able to land nearby and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

None of the crews suffered injuries.

