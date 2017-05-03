CAUGHT: AZ State Hospital escapee has been captured in North Dakota

Randy Layton made his escape from the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Escaped sex offender and AZ State Hospital patient Randy Layton has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in North Dakota.

One Wednesday, police issued a felony warrant for him.

Sex offender Randy Layton, 37, took off from his regularly-scheduled off-site treatment last Saturday evening.

The patient dodged state hospital staff in the escape and removed his GPS tracking device.

[READ MORE: Arizona State Hospital patient escapes off-site treatment]

Surveillance footage showed Layton making his escape from the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road.

Sue Zhu is an employee who showed us the footage of Layton. Layton was brought here for his "exposure outing" by the Arizona State Hospital. In the footage, you can see him wearing a black shirt and hat as he walks in with two other men." Zhu said.

[Photo: Randy Layton]

She then saw someone run after him. Zhu then ran out and says she saw Layton running east down Thomas Road.

“I have no idea what happened. I just saw, why you run out like suddenly!” Zhu said.

Phoenix police say after making his escape, Layton's ankle monitor was found near Dunlap Avenue and Central Avenue about 10 miles away from the restaurant he fled.

Hospital staff immediately called the Phoenix Police Department when the incident occurred and will continue to work with police during the investigation, Arizona Department of Health Services said.

Layton is part of the Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center which is a program mandated by the Arizona Legislature to provide supervision, care and treatment to men deemed sexually violent persons who have already completed a prison sentence. All admissions and discharges from this treatment center are court-ordered.

The Arizona State Hospital says they are working to assess the security of all off-site treatment activity.

View image on Twitter

[READ MORE: Arizona State Hospital patient escapes off-site treatment]

5'8" tall, 195lbs, brown hair & eyes, many tattoos. "Violent tendencies" Do not approach. Call @phoenixpolice https://t.co/aRa77sEP6P — Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) May 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.