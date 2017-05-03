Study ranks toughest colleges to get into in AZ & in U.S.

Getting into college can be tough enough. But some are tougher than others!

The California Institute of Technology is America's hardest college to get into, according to a list from academic review site Niche.com.

The rankings are based on acceptance rates and SAT and ACT scores reported to the US Department of Education.

College acceptance rates received a weighted average of 60 percent in the ranking computation, and SAT/ACT scores received a weighted average of 40 percent.

Business Insider used Niche's state filter to find out which college is the hardest to get into in each of America's 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Here is the list of the 5 hardest colleges to get into in Arizona:

Arizona Christian University Arizona State University - Polytechnic Campus University of Arizona Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Prescott\ Arizona State University - West Campus

Nationally, here are the top 5 hardest colleges to get into:

California Institute of Technology Harvard University Yale University University of Chicago Princeton University

