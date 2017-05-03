DPS: SUV driver apparently won't be charged in fatal crash

Beverly Click of Sun City helped a motorcyclist on the side of the freeway when she and the other man was hit by the driver. (Source: GoFundMe)

DPS says the driver in a deadly crash on the I-17 won't be charged, only cited. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says its investigation continues but it doesn't appear that circumstances warrant criminally charging an SUV driver in a fatal crash.

The DPS says the SUV driver has received a traffic citation in the Monday wreck in which a motorcyclist hurt in a previous wreck was killed along with a Good Samaritan when the SUV struck on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

A statement issued by DPS expresses sympathy for all involved in the incident.

DPS previously identified the SUV driver as 34-year-old Brian Higbee of Phoenix and those killed in the crash as 38-year-old Johnny Youngblood of Phoenix and 53-year-old Beverly Click of Sun City.

Youngblood was the motorcyclist and Click was one of several good Samaritans who stopped to help Youngblood.

