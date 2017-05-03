Arrest made in deadly stabbing in north Phoenix

By the time police got there, the suspect was gone but was later caught. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in north Phoenix.

Israel Aguilera was taken into custody shortly after the crime on Tuesday.

According to police, there was some type of altercation or argument between the two outside of a building near 10th Avenue and Hatch Road around 4 p.m.

That's when Aguilera stabbed the victim and took off, police said.

The victim, a man between 35 and 45 years old who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After talking to witnesses, police said they located the suspect near the scene.

Police said Aguilera admitted to stabbing the victim.

He was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder charges.

