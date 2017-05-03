Responses from manufacturers of breast implants

CBS 5 reached out to implant makers for a comment.

Sientra

"Patient safety is our top priority and Sientra continues to support all medical research, education and FDA initiatives regarding breast implants. We continue to work closely with the FDA to assure that we are able to provide women with the highest quality and safest implant options. Board certified plastic surgeons are the most knowledgeable people to discuss any potential questions or concerns. Each patient therefore, with the guidance of her surgeon, should make an informed decision based on all of the potential benefits and risks."

Allergan

Allergan's first priority is the safety and health of the patients who use our products. We take reports of potential adverse events related to our products seriously. For any patients who have experienced an adverse event with their breast implants, we ask that they report their cases through our Company’s adverse event reporting system or to the FDA directly. Patients should visit the following Web site for more information: http://www.allergan.com/products/drug-safety. Patients can also contact the FDA directly: http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/GuidanceComplianceRegulatoryInformation/Surveillance/AdverseDrugEffects/