In their words...

Award-winning journalist Kris Pickel joined veteran Valley broadcaster Sean McLaughlin on the anchor desk for CBS 5's evening newscasts in June 2015.

Click to learn more about Kris.

Kris Pickel

Pickel returns to Arizona from Cleveland, where she was the main anchor for the NBC affiliate. Prior to that, she was an anchor in her hometown of Sacramento, CA. An Edward R. Murrow Award winner, Pickel is no stranger to Arizona. In fact, she is a familiar face to Tucson residents. Pickel spent nearly a decade on the anchor desk at KOLD, and her work made quite an impact. Her investigation into riots and injuries that accompanied the University of Arizona's NCAA win led to procedural changes for police crowd control in the city. "Kris is an amazing story teller," CBS 5 Vice President and General Manager Ed Munson said. "She has a unique ability to connect with people while telling their stories. This genuine passion for journalism shines through with Kris and is evidenced by her numerous accolades and awards." Pickel started her career as a college intern and has since worked almost every job a newsroom has to offer. Pickel, a mother of two boys, has made it a habit to give back to the city she calls home , and Phoenix will be no different. "I believe the best anchors spend time out in the community and not just behind the desk," she said. Excited to join the stellar team at CBS 5, Pickel is looking forward to getting out and being part of everything that makes Phoenix a great place to live and work. Over the course of her career, Pickel has won 7 Emmy Awards.

Hide bio