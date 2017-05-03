Phoenix PD unveils historic marker to honor fallen Officer David Glasser

The Phoenix Police Department is paying tribute to an officer who died in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, the department unveiled a new historical marker near 48th Lane and Baseline Road. That's where Officer David Glasser was fatally shot in the line of duty on May 18, 2016.

A short ceremony for family and friends took place at Tuesday's unveiling. The marker will be a permanent addition to the 38 fallen Phoenix Police officer memorial markers throughout Phoenix.

Glasser's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., this year.

On May 18, 2016, Officer David Glasser was critically wounded during an officer-involved shooting while attempting to locate and contact a burglary suspect.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Israel Santos-Banos. He died at the scene.

Officer Glasser died the following day. He was 34.

Officer Glasser was a 12-year veteran of the force. He was survived by his wife and two small children as well as his parents, sister, and a close extended family.

