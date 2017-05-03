Motorcycle crashes into front door of Mesa home, rider injured

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into the front door of a Mesa home early Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 3 a.m. in the neighborhood just northwest of Crismon and Baseline roads.

“We arrived and located an adult male with serious injuries,” according to Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department. “He was transported to the hospital and as of right now the investigation is ongoing.”

Rasheta went on to say that no other vehicles were involved and there is no connection between the motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, and the homeowner.

Investigators are trying to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

