John Longo had a long-running career in glass in the Valley.

His business placed commercial glass in some of the premiere buildings in Phoenix.

He loved what glass could do, not only in architecture but as a liquid that could then be shaped into so much more.

He started glass blowing as a hobby in his backyard and quickly found he needed a studio to do more work. So Longo founded Circle 6 Studios more than ten years ago.

He had a clear mission to promote art glass at Circle 6 Studios.

It was first a private studio for artists in 2005, but soon Longo decided to open his doors to the public to teach and demonstrate the beauty of art and glass.

Longo, along with other artists, uses the mobile shop to go to schools and public events and do demos as an educational opportunity.

Although the studio focus is on custom blown glass art, Circle 6 Studios offers classes and art involving different kinds of glass medium. Longo and the artists believe that, like the transformative properties of glass, the studio should strive to evolve artists and to continue to push the boundaries of glass art to new levels.

Longo does many commissioned works. He's currently booked up for months. Resident artist, Jason Chakravarty, tours around the nation creating his glass art.

Every first Friday of the month, Circle 6 Studios hosts "Hot Glass-Cold Beer."

A local brewery offers samples while national glass artists show off their talents. You even get to take home a handmade glass!

The cost is a donation of $25. The next Hot Glass-Cold Beer event is this Friday, May 5. You'll also save 10 percent on upcoming classes if you choose to register.

Glass blowing was just so cool to watch. I highly recommend you stop by!

See you next Wednesday!

Jaime

Thank you to Bonnie Sposato for the idea!

[Slideshow: Jaime's Local Love]



Circle 6 Studios

http://www.circle6studios.com/

2040 E Thomas Rd., Phoenix AZ 85016

602.454.9342

John@circle6studios.com

Facebook- Circle-6-Studios

Instagram- @circle6studios

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.