3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side

$9K stolen from Valley man's bank account is returned

Posted: Updated:
(SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5) (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)
Stuart Clapick (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS5) Stuart Clapick (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Stuart Clapick is a happy man these days. That's because with the help of 3 On Your Side, $9,000 stolen from his bank account has been returned.

"I've spent so much time dealing with this issue. I'm just glad to have it done," said Clapick.“It's truly amazing how bad publicity will motivate companies to do the right thing."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Clapick explained how Capital One siphoned three separate $2,900 electronic withdraws out of his BMO Harris bank account over the course of a month. But because Clapick didn't report the fraudulent withdrawals within 24 hours, he says BMO Harris wouldn't put his money back.

And, as far as Capital One’s assistance, Clapick says they're not helping out either. In fact, he's been fighting with them for two months.

“At the end of the day, I'm really upset at Capital One. I'm not a customer of theirs and they took money out of my bank account without authorization to do it,” he said.

3 On Your Side got involved and asked Capital One to investigate the fraudulent, electronic withdrawals from Clapick’s account.

They did, and discovered a Capital One customer somehow tapped into Clapick’s BMO Harris bank account to steal those withdraws totaling around $9,000. Then, the same scammer used that money to pay down his own Capital One account.

As a result, a Capital One spokesperson tells 3 On Your Side "... Mr. Clapick's funds have been returned. Capital One is referring this confirmed fraud to local law enforcement.”

Clapick says he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“The $9,000 is back in my account. I got all my money back,” he told 3 On Your Side. “You were my last resort. I didn’t know what else to do to be honest with you."

I really appreciate Capital One investigating the matter at my request and finally putting that money back in Clapick’s account.

By the way, BMO Harris, Clapick’s bank, said they tried to be more involved from the beginning but couldn’t. A BMO Harris bank spokesperson tells 3 On Your Side that the 24-hour rule that prevented the reversal of the fraudulent charges is an industry standard for transactions like these and is not their rule.

If you’d like to read the unedited statements from both Capital One and BMO Harris, you can find them below.

BMO Harris Bank:

For customer privacy reasons, I can’t get into the specifics of this situation. We work with all of our customers to try to resolve any issues they may have, and in this particular case, we have been working with this customer over the past few weeks to try to resolve this issue.

The National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) sets the rules for all ACH transactions, which all banks adhere to. The need for 24-hour notification of unauthorized corporate payments is one of their rules, and it is an industry standard.

Capital One:

We’re pleased that the communications issues between banks were resolved and that Mr. Clapick’s funds have been returned. Capital One is referring this confirmed fraud to local law enforcement.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Understanding credit card benefits can save you money

    Understanding credit card benefits can save you money

    Friday, August 4 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-05 03:55:47 GMT

    Understanding credit card benefits can save you money.

    More >

    Understanding credit card benefits can save you money.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Does your pet need an attorney?

    Does your pet need an attorney?

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:36 AM EDT2017-08-04 08:36:12 GMT
    Your pet may need a lawyer! A lawyer? To represent you and your pet? Yes! We found more attorneys are now specializing in working for four-legged clients. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Your pet may need a lawyer! A lawyer? To represent you and your pet? Yes! We found more attorneys are now specializing in working for four-legged clients. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Did your cat cause a catastrophe? Was your canine involved in a caper? They may need a lawyer! A lawyer? To represent you and your pet? Yes! We found more attorneys are now specializing in working for four-legged clients.    

    More >

    Did your cat cause a catastrophe? Was your canine involved in a caper? They may need a lawyer! A lawyer? To represent you and your pet? Yes! We found more attorneys are now specializing in working for four-legged clients.    

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side