$9K stolen from Valley man's bank account is returned

Stuart Clapick is a happy man these days. That's because with the help of 3 On Your Side, $9,000 stolen from his bank account has been returned.

"I've spent so much time dealing with this issue. I'm just glad to have it done," said Clapick.“It's truly amazing how bad publicity will motivate companies to do the right thing."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Clapick explained how Capital One siphoned three separate $2,900 electronic withdraws out of his BMO Harris bank account over the course of a month. But because Clapick didn't report the fraudulent withdrawals within 24 hours, he says BMO Harris wouldn't put his money back.

And, as far as Capital One’s assistance, Clapick says they're not helping out either. In fact, he's been fighting with them for two months.

“At the end of the day, I'm really upset at Capital One. I'm not a customer of theirs and they took money out of my bank account without authorization to do it,” he said.

3 On Your Side got involved and asked Capital One to investigate the fraudulent, electronic withdrawals from Clapick’s account.

They did, and discovered a Capital One customer somehow tapped into Clapick’s BMO Harris bank account to steal those withdraws totaling around $9,000. Then, the same scammer used that money to pay down his own Capital One account.

As a result, a Capital One spokesperson tells 3 On Your Side "... Mr. Clapick's funds have been returned. Capital One is referring this confirmed fraud to local law enforcement.”

Clapick says he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“The $9,000 is back in my account. I got all my money back,” he told 3 On Your Side. “You were my last resort. I didn’t know what else to do to be honest with you."

I really appreciate Capital One investigating the matter at my request and finally putting that money back in Clapick’s account.

By the way, BMO Harris, Clapick’s bank, said they tried to be more involved from the beginning but couldn’t. A BMO Harris bank spokesperson tells 3 On Your Side that the 24-hour rule that prevented the reversal of the fraudulent charges is an industry standard for transactions like these and is not their rule.

If you’d like to read the unedited statements from both Capital One and BMO Harris, you can find them below.

BMO Harris Bank:

For customer privacy reasons, I can’t get into the specifics of this situation. We work with all of our customers to try to resolve any issues they may have, and in this particular case, we have been working with this customer over the past few weeks to try to resolve this issue.

The National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) sets the rules for all ACH transactions, which all banks adhere to. The need for 24-hour notification of unauthorized corporate payments is one of their rules, and it is an industry standard.

Capital One:

We’re pleased that the communications issues between banks were resolved and that Mr. Clapick’s funds have been returned. Capital One is referring this confirmed fraud to local law enforcement.