Glendale women accused of firing multiple shots at ex-boyfriend

A Glendale woman has been arrested for allegedly firing nine shots at her ex-boyfriend.

Court documents show the suspect, 23-year-old Maria Roxana Acosta Quintana, was in a relationship with the man for about a year and they recently broke up.

On April 30, Quintana called her ex-boyfriend and invited him to come to her home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

[BOOKING PHOTO: Maria Roxana Acosta Quintana]

Police say when he arrived Quintana confronted him, pulled out a handgun, and began shooting.

That is when he began to run away down the street and toward his friend who had drove him to her house.

Neither of them suffered injuries but the bullets struck both his friend’s car and a neighbor’s vehicle causing damage.

Quintana doesn’t have an attorney yet and is currently on probation.

A judge found probable cause to hold Quintana in a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and criminal damage.

Her bond was set at $300,000.

