Arizona Snowbowl open for skiing on Cinco de Mayo

An impressive amount of snowfall will allow Flagstaff ski resort to host a Cinco de Mayo bash.

Arizona Snowbowl ski resort has extended its season through Sunday, and according to the ski resort, they are joining the Cinco de Mayo festivities for the first time.

[RELATED: Conditions great for spring skiing at Snowbowl]

The ski resort received 328 inches (833 centimeters) this season. It's the most it has seen in 12 years and allowed it to have its longest ski season on record.

According to SnowBrains.com, Snowbowl is one of 16 ski resorts still open in the country.

[READ MORE: No foolin' - Skiing conditions are perfect at Snowbowl!]

The resorts will be serving tacos and enchiladas with drink specials.

Arizona Snowbowl Operating Schedule: May 5-7, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices for this weekend on-mountain at the ticket window -no online sales for this final weekend:

Friday-Saturday, $19 lift tickets for everyone

Friday-Saturday, $19 rentals for everyone

Sunday, FREE lift tickets

Sunday, $19 rentals for everyone

The retail store will offer up to 75 percent off winter outerwear and other merchandise Friday through Sunday.

Daily 1 to 4 p.m. on the Agassiz Lodge deck: a live DJ and tacos and enchiladas, and drink specials.

Sunday, May 5-7, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Canyon Diablo Spirits tasting

2016-17 Season Facts:

Arizona Snowbowl was one of only a few U.S. resorts open in May, according to snow sports icons OnTheSnow.com and SnowBrains.com

Last days of the 2016-17 season will be Friday-Sunday, May 5-7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

147 days -The 2016-17 season was the longest season ever recorded at Snowbowl

328" - Most natural snow at Snowbowl in twelve years

7 months -this season spanned Nov 2016 into May 2017

First year that Snowbowl will celebrate Cinco de Mayo on the slopes

First high-speed chairlift at Snowbowl, the Grand Canyon Express debuted on opening day, 11/19/16

First six-pack chairlift in Arizona, the Grand Canyon Express

Climbs 1,546 vertical feet - over a mile in length (5,801 feet)- in six minutes

Transports 1,800 riders per hour

Delivers skiers to an elevation of 10,900 feet above sea level on Ridge Trail

Spectacular views of the Grand Canyon

"We're very excited to extend the ski season into May at Arizona Snowbowl," stated J.R. Murray, general manager at Snowbowl. "This will be the longest season Arizona Snowbowl has offered our snow enthusiasts and it's been a fantastic ski season!"

With 328 inches, this is the biggest snowfall season in twelve years! We hope you got to enjoy it to the fullest! #azsb #flagstaff pic.twitter.com/bOgatvV0Rd — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) April 29, 2017

Another great weekend of spring skiing and riding! Our season is extended until May 7th! Details at https://t.co/IKLIkPooT3 #azsb pic.twitter.com/izMY66nABb — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) April 24, 2017





© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.