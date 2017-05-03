Vehicle ends up in Chandler canal after tire failure

A vehicle went into the canal after experiencing tire failure. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A vehicle went into the canal after experiencing tire failure. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A vehicle went into the canal after experiencing tire failure. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A vehicle went into the canal after experiencing tire failure. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car went into a canal after experiencing tire failure Wednesday morning (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Tire failure caused a two-vehicle minor injury collision on westbound SanTan 202 just west of Dobson Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said one of the vehicles swerved off the roadway to the right and went into the canal after the tire failure early Wednesday morning.

Both drivers refused medical treatment.

It is not known at this time how the other vehicle was involved. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

WB202 San Tan west of Dobson. Tire failure caused this vehicle to go off right and into the canal. Driver okay. Check your tires! pic.twitter.com/vSYhm8o2Ds — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.