Wednesday, May 3

Wild World Zoo- Asian Small Clawed Otter

Asian small clawed otter facts :

The Asian small-clawed otter is found in southern and southeastern Asia

They use natural habitats of ponds and lakes, rivers and streams, coastal tide pools and estuaries, freshwater and mangrove swamps, and also human habitats, especially rice fields.

Smallest of the otter species 5lbs-10lbs

related to skunks and weasels

The only species to catch their prey with their paws and not their mouth

only species to have partially webbed paws which gives them an excellent sense of touch and coordination

Otters have very dexterous front paws with opposable "thumbs" for grasping

Carnivorous. Invertebrates such as crabs, mollusks and snails comprise major food sources along with small fish and amphibians. Diet includes insects, birds and bird eggs, rodents, snakes and worms.

Monogamous

Together the monogamous pair digs a den along a bank or uses another animal's empty den.

Gestation lasts 60 to 64 days and typically results in two or three young, but can be up to six young.

Both parents care for the tiny pups which are born toothless and with eyes closed.

Males provide food for nursing females.

By 40 days, the pups' eyes open and by 60 days they actively swim.

The pair usually produces two litters each year. They remain together for life with the female as dominant partner.

Older offspring help raise the young and stay until one parent dies when the extended family disbands.

Lives in extended family groups of eight to 12 individuals, but can include as few as four or as many as 30.

parents have to teach pups to swim

is vulnerable due to habitat loss, hunting and pollution

uses its vibrissae (whiskers) to detect vibrations in the water and to find its food

In the wild they live up to 10 years and they can live longer in captivity.

HireLive.Com Professional Career and Job fair

HIreLive.Com will be hosting a Professional Career and Job Fair today at the Sheraton Grand in Phoenix. The fair goes from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Job Opportunities include:

Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and much more!

Bring 10-15 Resumes

Dress Business Professional

This is a free event for job seekers

Phoenix

Wednesday, May 3rd

9:00am - 12:30pm

Sheraton Grand Phoenix

340 North 3rd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Parking: $6 Self-Parking

For more information and to register go to: https://www.hirelive.com/fair/1226/AZ/phoenix/May/3/2017

Jaime's Local Love: Circle 6 Studios

Circle 6 has one clear mission-- promote art glass and the artisans who craft them throughout Phoenix.

Circle6 Studios, founded by John Longo over ten years ago, has always had one clear mission; to promote of art glass and the artisans who craft them throughout phoenix. Original conceived in 2005 as a private studio for artists to come and use to advance their skill and create their work Circle 6 Studios quickly grew to provide a number of services to the public.

The studio's owner John Longo, along with other artists, use the mobile shop to go to schools and public events and do demos as an educational opportunity. Although the studio focus is on custom blown glass art, classes and art are offered involving different kinds of glass medium.

For more information, visit: http://www.circle6studios.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Circle-6-Studios-185870231461146/

Circle 6 Studios

2040 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix AZ 85016

(602) 454-9342

Move over Hollywood, Mesa is becoming the recording mecca

Believe it or not, but some of the hottest names in music aren't recording in Hollywood, they're opting to travel to Mesa, Ariz. instead. The Saltmine Studio Oasis, in the downtown Mesa Arts District, has recorded music for the likes of Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Megadeth, the Jonas Brothers, Trisha Yearwood, Timbaland, and many more. We get a tour of this cool recording studio, and find out why Hollywood's biggest names are heading to this audio oasis in the Arizona desert.

For more information, visit: https://thesaltmine.com/



The Saltmine Studio Oasis--downtown Mesa Arts District

48 South Macdonald Street

Mesa, AZ 85210

Office: (480) 892-6585

Studio:(480)545-7850

Grammy Winner Young MC writes and directs new movie "Justice Served"

He was one of the hottest rappers of his time, Grammy Winner Marvin Young, known as Young MC recorded the all-time favorite, "Bust a Move." But, where is he now? He's making his directorial debut! A lot of folks don't know this, but he's actually a full-time Arizona resident, and keeps busy recording at The Saltmine Oasis in downtown Mesa, where we catch up with him. Lately, Marvin has been extremely busy writing, directing and starring in his new movie, "Justice Served," which comes out in theatres today. He also wrote, recorded and sings the single in the movie. We talk to him about his latest projects, future endeavors and getting that Hollywood filmmaking bug, along with how he incorporated ASU film students in producing the movie.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Justice-Served-Movie-244034635785459/

Joe's Real BBQ Celebrates Free Barbecue Day

Joe's Real BBQ is planning on giving away over 5,000 free meals during their annual Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017. They also ask the Community Invited to Bring Donations of Food for Open Arms Care Center.

Free meal includes:

Choice of a pulled pork or chicken breast sandwich

Fresh homemade coleslaw, BBQ Pit Beans, and a drink.

There will be children's sized sandwiches available for the little ones

Rules:

Only one meal per person

Must be present to receive free meal

No take out

No other menu items will be offered

For more information: www.JoesRealBBQ.com

Free Barbecue Day

Joe's Real BBQ

301 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert, Arizona, 85234



Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

11:00 AM-3:00 PM

4:00 PM- 7:30 PM

(Closed between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM)

If you wish to help Open Arms Care Center, please bring cans of food (fruit in particular) or boxes of cereal. The food donations are not required for the free meal, but a great opportunity to help Open Arms help those in need. An all-volunteer non-profit center, our Gilbert Road neighbor since 2001 provides food and clothing to the homeless and less fortunate.

To learn more visit: http://www.openarmscc.com

Former U.S. Attorney runs 3,000 miles across America



Former U.S. Attorney, Darren Kavinoky, is running 3,000 miles across America from L.A to New York, all in the name of health and wellness. Darren struggled with weight as a kid, and as an adult, has overcome an opiod addiction. Now, just having turned 50 years old, Darren wants to send a message that anybody can accomplish extraordinary things, especially with the help of wellness Kiosks around the country.

For more information: www.higi.com

Vintage store opens in Scottsdale

Vintage Joe's Americana brings the past to the present. Just opened in Scottsdale, you can find vintage toys, books, games, and decor. We get the first look inside to find out what are the hottest items and maybe find some unique gifts for Mom!

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/joesvintage/

Joe's Vintage Americana

5245 E. Bell Rd. #107

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-213-0275

Dating and marriage in a digital age

Digital intimacy & relationship expert Robert Weiss tells us how to navigate finding a partner in a digital world - and discusses the issues social media can bring for couples. His new book, "Out of the Doghouse: A Step by Step Relationship Saving Guide for Men Caught Cheating" is out now.

How to navigate finding a mate in an online world :

What defines "cheating," especially in a digital age?

Infidelity is the breaking of trust that occurs when you keep important secrets from your partner.

Infidelity is less about actual sex, and more about lies, secrets, and loss of relationship trust.

Advice on forgiveness, and why "get over it" isn't the best answer. How long does the process take?

An apology and flowers will not cause a woman to forgive and forget.

Cheaters must re-earn relationship trust.

Re-establishing trust typically takes six months to a year, maybe longer.

How can a cheater restore trust in a relationship?

Cheaters need to become rigorously honest about absolutely everything, all the time.

Cheaters need to tell the truth, even when they know it might upset their spouse.

Why it's important for men to see the pain they have caused their wife?

Women naturally and automatically connect sex with love.

Learning about cheating, for women, is a powerful form of emotional trauma.

Until men understand the pain they've caused, the relationship cannot truly heal.

How this book can help men grow, become more empathic, engaged in the relationship and less likely to cheat in the future.

Men can to disagree in healthy and productive ways.

Men can learn to show love, instead of just saying "I love you."

Men can develop empathy and the ability to connect on an emotionally intimate level.

For more information, visit: http://www.robertweissmsw.com/