Loved ones remember 15-year-old girl killed in Peoria car crash

Peoria police say a 15-year-old girl who was critically injured in a car wreck Wednesday has died.

Alexa Flores had been on life support, but she died at the hospital at around 8:30 Thursday morning.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up in Flores' name to help her family with expenses.

"We want people to know how special Alexa is," said her Uncle, Stephen Crandall.

The Sandra Day O'Conner High School freshman was fatally injured Wednesday morning while driving with three friends to school.

According to Peoria police, the 16-year-old driving the passenger car ran a stop sign and was T-boned by a pickup truck.

"I have minor injuries but I'm ok," says Reagan Fifield. "We got lucky."

Sisters Reagan and Kylee Fifield were also in the car. Both girls got banged up, but stopped by a makeshift memorial set up for Alexa.

She was like my best friend; sweetest girl," said Kylee Fifield.

The accident happened at Sonoran Mountain Ranch and Ridgeline roads in Peoria, which is northwest of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Sonoran Mountain Ranch Road. The passenger car was traveling southbound on West Ridgeline Road and failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection.

The passenger car was occupied by four teenage females: two 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 14-year-old.

Flores was in the backseat on the driver’s side and sustained extensive injuries. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was put on life support.

The three other teens were also transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old Peoria male, was not injured and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Peoria police say impairment and speed do not appear to be a factor in this accident.

The Deer Valley Unified School District released the following statement on Thursday:

There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow that accompanies the death of our Sandra Day O’Connor High School student, Alexa Flores. Counselors with the District Flight Team provided assistance and support today to many students and staff members. In addition, therapy dogs were at the school providing support. Various student groups are organizing memorials and fund-raisers, and we will provide further information as soon as plans are finalized.

And the principal of Sandra Day O’Connor sent out the following letter:

"Dear Sandra Day O’Connor Parents & Guardians, We are saddened to share that this morning, four OHS students were in a car accident on their way to school. You may have heard about this on the news.

All four were taken to the hospital and it is reported that one has life-threatening injuries. We shared this information with our students today. Unfortunately, we know that much information is shared on social media, but at this time, and with respect to the families involved, we are not able to provide any further information. Counselors with our District Flight Team provided assistance and support today for students and staff. They will continue to provide support to anyone on our campus who needs it. With respect to the families involved and our Eagle community, we will be canceling our Dance Program for this evening. I would ask that you keep these families and our community in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this difficult time. Sincerely,

Dr. Lynn Miller

Principal"

