2 Window washers safe after getting stuck outside a Phoenix high rise

High drama at a Phoenix high-rise Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews had to rescue a couple of workers who found themselves stuck on a high rise building near Thomas and 44th Street in Phoenix.

The two window washers were stuck near the 11th floor of the building in Talley Plaza.

The rescue started at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Phoenix fire crews, something went wrong with their platform and one of the workers has a Class 3 harness and one does not.

The Class 3 harness was needed to hoist the workers to safety. Phoenix Fire Captain Reda Bigler said this type of rescue was similar to a mountain rescue.

"We call this a high-angle rescue, it's just like a mountain rescue except these guys are outside of a building," Bigler said.

The crews were finally safe back on solid ground. No one was hurt.

"Some people say, 'Why are there so many crews?' Well, we have so many crews because we call it layers of safety. We have everything ready if we need it," Bigler said.

