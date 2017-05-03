Free barbecue day at Joe's Real BBQ

If you're feeling hungry, you can enjoy some free barbecue today at Joe's Real BBQ in Gilbert. The restaurant does a free barbecue day every year to show appreciation for their customers.

Anyone can come in and get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 3.

The free barbecue day is also a charitable event, as the restaurant asks customers coming in to get a free meal to bring a donation of canned food.

Joe's Real BBQ is at 301 N. Gilbert Road in Gilbert.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.