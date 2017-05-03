Thieves caught on camera stealing motorcycle

A homeowner's surveillance camera caught two thieves stealing her motorcycle. Camey Walker's pink and black motorcycle was stolen out of her garage Monday morning around 11 a.m.

The video shows two thieves inside Walker's garage near 7th Street and Baseline in Phoenix working together to get the bike started and ride off with it.

[RAW FOOTAGE: Surveillance video shows thieves stealing motorcycle]

Phoenix police confirm they are still investigating this theft and the suspects are at large.

