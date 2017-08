Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting near 30th Street and Thomas. Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. outside a laundromat.

According to Phoenix PD, an argument between two men occurred when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other. Three men, including the victim, and one woman were all on the scene when it happened.

After the shooting, they all fled and left the victim laying in front of the laundromat.

Police say all the parties knew each other but their relationships were unknown. Police are still looking for a suspect. Three businesses in the strip mall are closed and no traffic is restricted.

