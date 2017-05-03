Woman found dead in Mesa apartment fire was DES employee

Two people were found dead after an apartment fire in Mesa (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police tape off the scene from an apartment fire in Mesa (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A forensics unit sits outside of an apartment fire in Mesa (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman who was found dead after an apartment fire in Mesa on Tuesday evening, along with a little boy, has been identified as Jazmin Bridges. She was an employee of the Department of Economic Security.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive.

Somebody called 911 about smoke coming from an apartment.

When crews from the Mesa Fire and Medical Department arrived, they found the smoke was coming from a nearly extinguished fire inside one of the bedrooms, said Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department.

They then found the bodies of Bridges and a young boy, investigators said. Officials wouldn't say what the relationship between the two was.

Police said the two bodies were badly burned and have been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies and positive identifications.

It's unclear what the cause of death is.

An investigation is underway.

On Thursday, DES released the following statement on Bridges' death:

"On behalf of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, we send our sincere condolences to the family of Jazmin Bridges. We are truly saddened by her loss. Her kindness, beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be missed tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time."

