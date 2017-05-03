Study shows Arizona tap water gets low grade

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has seen this study and says a number of improvements have been made to deal with the violations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A study conducted by the Natural Resources Defense Council looked at all 50 states to find out which has the highest violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act of 2105. Arizona ranked ninth for the number of offenses. Texas came in first.

The study was conducted in 2015. It included violations such as failure to properly treat water to remove dangerous pathogens, improper monitoring and reporting health violations.

In Maricopa County, violations included traces of arsenic, nitrates and coliform bacteria which can cause nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has seen this study and says a number of improvements have been made to deal with the violations.

Misael Cabrera, the director of ADEQ, says 98.4 percent of the population is drinking water that meets health standards.

"That's a 50 percent improvement over the time frame captured in the report," Cabrera said.

ADEQ is also making other improvements.

"We provide grants to drinking water systems and help them hire engineering firms to hep evaluate their systems and how to fix it," Cabrera said.

