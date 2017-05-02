What's next for the prosecution in NAU murder trial

Prosecutors have a few months to decided what they want to do with the NAU shooting case. (Source: Pool)

The prosecution has a couple of months to regroup and plan their next move in the NAU shooting trial.

Steven Jones, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and lesser counts in a 2015 shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. But on Tuesday, a judge declared a mistrial because a jury couldn't reach a verdict.

The judge set a re-trial date for Aug. 1.

Prosecutors have several options.

For option one, the prosecution can go forward with the trial and pursue first-degree murder charges again.

Then there's option two.

“The prosecution could decide to offer Steven Jones a plea agreement to something less, second-degree murder, maybe even manslaughter," said Monica Lindstrom, a legal analyst.

In option three, the prosecution can dismiss the case altogether but Lindstrom doesn't feel that is going to happen.

The prosecution will consult with the victims’ families.

"Even though the victims voice their concern to the prosecutor, the prosecutor will make the decision on their own about whether they are going to go further or not," said Lindstrom.

Now if the prosecution does go forward with the same charges and a mistrial is declared a second time, they would not be able to try the case a third time.

