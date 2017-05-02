Police identify officers who shot suspect after he threatened his parents

None of the officers were hurt. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department has released the names of the two officers who opened fire on a man they said had a knife and threatened his parents in Laveen Village.

The officers' names are 45-year-old Federico Perches, Jr. and 33-year-old Steven Fernandez.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened on April 19 near 69th Avenue on West Alta Vista Road, which is just south of Southern Avenue.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Officers shoot man with knife after he attacked parents]

According to police, the man threatened to kill his mother and stepfather with a knife. He also damaged items inside the home.

When officers arrived, the stepfather came running out of the house with the suspect chasing him with the knife, detectives said. They commanded him to drop the knife, police said. He allegedly ignored those commands and Perches and Fernandez shot him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

None of the officers were hurt.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

According to police, the family said the suspect has a mental illness and was drinking alcohol during that night. The suspect later told police that he charged at the officers to force them into shooting him, police said.

