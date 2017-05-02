PD: Man stabbed in chest, later dies

By the time police got there, the suspect was gone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after he was stabbed in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died after he was stabbed in Phoenix.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of 11th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

"According to witnesses, there was a discussion or perhaps even a fight that took place between the victim and the suspect so we're looking into that," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim was found with stab wounds to the chest, firefighters said.

He was driven to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway.

