SRP employees rescue baby otter from Arizona Canal

It was SRP crews to the rescue as a little otter found himself stuck in a canal.

SRP employees Craig Boggs, Dave Massie and Joshua Shill were working on a road by the Arizona Canal last month when they noticed a 4-week-old otter struggling to get out of the drying canal.

The otter was too small to use the steps that horses and other animals use to get out of the canal if they fall in, so the crew stepped in to lend a hand to the furry fellow.

After rescuing the otter, the SRP workers contacted the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which transported him to their Adobe Mountain Wildlife Center in Phoenix.

The otter was dehydrated, starving and infested with fleas. Game and Fish wildlife staff cared for the otter and fed him a trout mash mixed with kitten’s milk, which has the appropriate nutrients.

The little guy's condition improved and the otter was turned over to Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde on April 26, where he will be cared for from here on out.

Nathan Gonzalez, Public Information Officer for Game and Fish, said it was the first time the agency has helped rescue an otter from an SRP canal. An otter family is said to live in the forebay at Granite Reef Diversion Dam, which could be where this little guy started his harrowing journey.

“While we don’t know for sure, it’s likely that as the canal started to draw down, mom abandoned the canal and the baby was too young to follow,” he said.

Gonzalez said experts at the wildlife center routinely rehabilitate and save some of the state’s 800-plus native wildlife species.

