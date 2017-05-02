Crime spree suspect apologizes, blames himself & drug habit

The 47-year-old said admitted addict has already spent nearly 20 years locked and now faces a laundry list of charges that could send him back for the rest of his life. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Novotny was caught after he allegedly tried to rob a woman dropping off kids at school in Peoria on April 24. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Kenneth Novotny spoke about the allegations against him from the 4th Avenue Jail. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man accused of pulling a knife of a woman that caused a Peoria school to go on lockdown spoke on Tuesday from jail.

"I apologize. It's not me," Kenneth Novotny said from 4th Avenue Jail.

Police said he pulled a knife on a woman and tried to grab her cell phone as she dropped her children off at Coyote Hill Elementary School near 87th Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway on the morning of April 24.

"I don't remember any of that," Novotny said.

While he claims he doesn't have a recollection of the attempted robbery with the knife, he doesn't dispute that it happened. He said he does have some memory of running through yards, jumping over fences and breaking into a couple of homes.

The search caused the school and Legacy Traditional School to be locked down.

Police said he finally entered a home near 77th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, about two miles away, and sparked a standoff.

He eventually gave up and was arrested. The lockdowns were lifted.

In the jail, he said he has only himself and his drug addiction to blame.

"Yeah I was on drugs, heavy drugs, meth, heroin, coke," Novotny said.

The 47-year-old said admitted addict has already spent nearly 20 years locked and now faces a laundry list of charges that could send him back for the rest of his life.

"It's my own fault, on me," Novotny said.

He said he hopes someone may learn a lesson from his story because it's a lesson he said he was never able to learn himself.

