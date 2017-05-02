Victims of double homicide near Williams, AZ have been identified

Coconino County Sheriff's officials are looking for clues after a couple was found murdered in their home near Williams, Arizona.

The two victims have been identified as 67-year old Michael Dimuria and 64-year-old Nora Dimuria.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the crimes happened in the Red Lake Community, which is located about 8 miles north of Williams AZ.

On Tuesday, May 2, at approximately 9 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a neighbor of the victims, reporting he had found his neighbor dead.

When Sheriff’s deputies from the Williams District responded to the location, they found the bodies of the couple in their home.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit out of Flagstaff is now asking for the public’s help in attempting to locate the couple’s vehicle, which is missing from the home.

Authorities are looking for a 4-door, 2006 white Jeep Liberty, with AZ plate 123-VDL.

