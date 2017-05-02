Mother shares boy's severe reaction to scorpion sting to raise awareness

Three days later, Jericho is as happy and talkative as ever. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's heating up outside, and with that comes more creepy crawlies. Scorpion stings increase in the summer months.

We know to watch out for them, but do you know what it looks like when a young child is suffering from a scorpion sting? It happened to a Buckeye boy recently.

At 10 months old, Jericho Lewis has a lot to say.

But his mother Kelsie Lewis was the one at a loss for words when he started showing strange symptoms last Saturday.

"Once the symptoms set in, it happened so fast," said Lewis.

The boy's grandmother documented his reaction on her cellphone.

To some, it might look like a child having a tantrum. But he was actually suffering from a severe reaction from a scorpion sting.

Lewis says he had all the signs, red face, trouble breathing, darting eyes and tongue, vomiting. Scorpion stings are painful and can be deadly for small children.

"It's like a whole-body spasm because it attacks their neurological system," said Lewis.

Jericho had been stung twice, on his wrist and thigh. The sting itself showed very little redness or swelling. They might never have known what was the cause of the boy's discomfort had they not found a bark scorpion still crawling on the boy.

Bark scorpions are one of the most common species in Arizona, and the most venomous.

Jericho's family called 911. He was driven to Phoenix Children's Hospital. It took two vials of antivenom to reverse the symptoms.

“There's really nothing you can do to console them at that point. It's just waiting," she said.

Three days later, Jericho is as happy and talkative as ever.

His mother now wants all parents to see what happened to him so no one else's child has to go through the same.

"I know that you watch out for them. They're dangerous. If they're stung you might want to call poison control. But you don't know that it can have that effect on their little bodies," said Lewis. "I just want people to know what it looks like."

If you’ve been stung, you can put ice on the area to bring down the swelling and take an antihistamine to ease inflammation and itching. Then call the Arizona Poison Control center at 1-800-222-1222 to determine if you need to go to the hospital.

There are ways to avoid getting stung in the first place:

Wear shoes, especially at night.

Put on gloves when you work in the yard, lift rocks and logs or collect firewood.

When you camp, don't sleep on the bare ground.

Shake out your shoes before you put them on, especially if you've left them outside or in a basement or garage.

