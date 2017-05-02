Meteor shower expected for this weekend

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking this weekend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's a great weekend for stargazers because the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking this weekend.

The shower can produce around 20 meteors per hour, and the best time to check it out is just before dawn.

The meteors in this are from Halley's Comet.

When you head out to watch, look toward the southeast sky about two hours before dawn.

The particles of dust from the comet are traveling around 130,000 miles per hour and can be seen glowing 50 miles above us.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.