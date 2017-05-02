Loved ones honor Good Samaritan killed in crash; driver has been cited

Family and friends paid tribute Tuesday to a Good Samaritan who died while trying to help others.

Close to 100 people gathered Tuesday morning at Saint Vincent de Paul, where 53-year-old Beverly Click used to work to feed the hungry.

Click was killed on I-17 Monday when she was struck by a car during a multi-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 17 at Yorkshire Drive (near Union Hills Drive) just after 5 a.m. Monday.

According to a statement by the Department of Public Safety:

"The first collision was a single vehicle motorcycle collision with the rider alert and conscious. Three vehicles stopped in the area to assist the motorcyclist. There were a total of four people on scene rendering aid when another vehicle, a white SUV, entered the scene striking one of the vehicles that was stopped and four of the bystanders. This collision resulted in fatal injuries to the motorcyclist and another bystander. Two additional bystanders were rushed to a hospital with very serious injuries."

DPS has identified the driver of an SUV they said drove into the crash scene as Brian Higbee, 34 of Phoenix. DPS officials announced Tuesday afternoon that Higbee has been cited as a result of the collision.

Click was killed in the crash.

The motorcyclist, Johnny Youngblood, 38, was also killed.

Now, those who knew Click say that they're devastated at losing her, but also comforted that she died in service to others.

"It wasn't out of the ordinary or her to stop and help somebody that she saw needed help," said Brian Chance, Click's fiance.

Click not only volunteered, she was also a foster mom and an adoptive mom. Her loved ones tell us she also worked with rescue horses.

Sadly, Click had gotten engaged just two weeks ago.

"She helped everybody," her fiance said. "No matter what it was, she'd go out her way to help people."

"She was the best mom," daughter Amanda said. "I couldn't have asked for any better mom."

The Click family will hold a funeral service Sunday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses.

