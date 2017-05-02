Monday, May 1, 2017

Monday, May 1, 2017Posted:
Croque Madame and Crepe Suzette
To make a reservation, visit www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale or call 480-513-5085.
Makeup Organization
For more information, visit www.thetidycottage.com or call 480-338-1939.
Mother's Day Gift Guide
Visit www.howdoyoufashion.com or @howdoyoufashion on social media for more.
Hip Openers
For more helpful tips, visit www.Shape.com.
Gastric Sleeve
For more information about weight loss surgery visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. The WLIA also has two new offices open in Glendale and East Mesa.
ED Marshall
Go to www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Sculptitude
For more information, visit www.freezeitawaynow.com or call 480-565-9240.
enVoque MD
To learn more about enVoque MD visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
4th Annual Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Charity Golf Classic
For more information, call 602-977-1900 or visit LernerAndRowGivesBack.com/golf-sponsorships/
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com