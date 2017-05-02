3 On Your Side: Summer savings tips

Dickey says now is the best time to think ahead. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pool weather is here, temperatures are rising and kids will be out of school soon.

But don't let all the build-up make you forget about your finances.

“I would say this is the time of year where's it's very overlooked in the way that it affects your budget,” said Kelsa Dickey.

Dickey is a financial coach and she sat down with 3 On Your Side to explain that summer can be a big budget buster.

“This change in routine seems so subtle and it really truly has a big impact on the budget,” Dickey said.

Dickey says there's a lot of indirect factors that can really affect your budget.

There are end-of-school activities like proms, graduations and summer camp registrations.

Day care costs for smaller kids also tend to climb because they're out of school.

And then there's the obligatory summer vacation.

“It can be a number of things such as traveling more. People tend to take more vacations. It can also be like having more pool parties, being outdoors more,” Dickey said.

Dickey says to keep from getting caught off guard financially, she says simply being aware is the first step to preparing.

“The whole point is to simply be aware that your budget is going to have to change in the summer because your routine is changing, your lifestyle changes," Dickey said.

Next, she says pull out that calendar and start planning ahead.

“So, use your calendar first and try and plan ahead. Start with two weeks then maybe try to plan ahead a month and so forth,” Dickey said.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the commitments, skip some of them to save money.

And for those summer parties, share in the costs

“It's OK to say, ‘no.’ You don't have to go to every graduation party you're invited to. It's OK to say no to the standard tradition. Do a potluck style as opposed to hosting everything at your house, that can get really expensive,” Dickey said.

Finally, Dickey says now is the best time to think ahead.

“Focus on the future in the sense of maybe we don't have a ton of time to prepare for this summer now but let's try and plan for this time next year. So as it's happening take an inventory and just jot down everything that's coming up this time of year. Write it down, write down the potential expense you're going to have with it," Dickey said.

To contact Dickey, head to her website by clicking/tapping here.

