DPS honors Arizona's 29 fallen troopers during memorial

A badge number is called out, a rose is placed and another family is left with the void of losing their loved one. That was the procedure Monday morning at the Officer Memorial Ceremony.

It was almost routine-like as each family of 29 fallen officers approached the memorial wall that engraved the names of the troopers killed in the line of duty at Wesley Bolin Plaza in downtown Phoenix.

Sgt. Jimmy Chavez, president of the Arizona Highway Patrol, highlighted the sacrifices the Department of Public Safety troopers make in their everyday lives.

“Service means different things to different people. Service is defined as an act of helpful activity. Being called to serve means to sacrifice. Sacrifice plans. Sacrifice family events. Sacrifice what most of us know as normalcy,” Chavez said.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey spoke about how dangerous it is to be in law enforcement.

“The calling of law enforcement is a dangerous one, one where you never know if even the most routine of days might be your last,” Ducey said.

Ducey commended DPS troopers during the death of Show Low Officer Darrin Reed who was killed in action in 2016.

“DPS flew out to the scene, making one thing clear, an attack on anyone in law enforcement is an attack on everyone in law enforcement, regardless of department or jurisdiction,” Ducey said.

