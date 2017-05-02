Jury deliberations resume in Flagstaff shooting

Jury deliberations continued Tuesday in a former Northern Arizona University student's trial in a 2015 fatal shooting near the Flagstaff campus amid indications the deliberations may be coming to a head.

The judge presiding over Steven Jones' trial told attorneys during a hearing Tuesday that he's going to present jurors with printed copies of instructions on how to deal with a possible impasse in deliberations.

The jury had earlier asked Judge Dan Slayton what they should do if they couldn't reach verdicts on all the charges against Jones.

Slayton said in court that jurors' decision to send trial exhibits out of the jury room might indicate that the jurors are "done."

Deliberations resumed Tuesday after a three-day break.

Jones has claimed self-defense in the incident that left one student dead and three others wounded following an argument.

Colin Brough was killed. Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek were wounded.

None was armed.The 20-year-old Jones faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

