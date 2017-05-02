Police: Suspect identified in deadly Phoenix bus stabbing

The man who allegedly stabbed two people on a City of Phoenix bus has been booked into jail for one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault, according to the Phoenix Police Dept.

Police identified the alleged attacker as 33-year-old Edgar Dominguez.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Monday along Van Buren Street, just east of Central Avenue, said Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

While the bus was stopped, Dominguez had a brief interaction with the bus driver over fare payment, said Sgt. Howard.

Police said video surveillance on the bus captured Dominguez pulling out a large knife and stabbing 40-year-old Chris Kombol repeatedly, who entered the bus in front of him.

Dominguez continued to stab Kombol after he had collapsed to the ground from the wounds, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police learned after the initial investigation that the second victim, a 33-year-old man, was stabbed in the back by Dominguez at the bus stop prior to entering the bus. That victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and is recovering.

Dominguez then took off running, dropping the knife near the scene. Several witnesses followed Dominguez, including the victim stabbed in the back, before police apprehended and arrested him on 7th and Polk streets.

Van Buren street was closed between Central Avenue and 2nd street during the investigation. Detectives are trying to determine what, if any, relationship there was between the men involved.

Bond has been set at $750,000 for Dominguez.

