Pets of the Week: Loki and Shadow

Don’t let the name "trick" you! While he may be a bit mischievous at times, Loki has nothing but love for everybody with whom he interacts.

Named after the popular Norse god who has recently been brought to life on the big screen combatting Marvel’s superhero Thor, this version of Loki isn’t consumed with world domination. instead a 4-month-old domestic mediumhair available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus.

Rather than taking swipes at Thor, Captain America and the rest of the Avengers, Loki enjoys taking swipes at and playing with toys (balls with bells and toy mice are amongst his favorites). He also loves to cuddle. Best of all, Loki has been paired up with his brother and best buddy, Shadow.

Shadow is a little bit more of a cuddle bug than his brother. And he loves to show his appreciation for his caretaker by letting out some soft and gentle purrs.

Come in and visit Loki and Shadow today, and help this pair of brothers find the Asgardian home they each deserve.

