Former Mesa gymnastics coach pleads guilty in sex case
A former Mesa gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual conduct and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Nolan Knuckles entered his plea Monday.
He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.
Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to drop nine other charges in the case against Knuckles. Those included multiple sexual conduct, sexual exploitation and drug-related charges.
Knuckles reportedly will have to register as a sex offender and pay full restitution to his 15-year-old victim.
He was arrested in the case in March 2016 and pleaded not guilty a month later.
Knuckles oversaw the boys' competitive team at Diamondback Gymnastics, which fired him after he was arrested.
