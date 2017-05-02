Former Mesa gymnastics coach pleads guilty in sex case

A former Mesa gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual conduct and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Nolan Knuckles entered his plea Monday.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to drop nine other charges in the case against Knuckles. Those included multiple sexual conduct, sexual exploitation and drug-related charges.

Knuckles reportedly will have to register as a sex offender and pay full restitution to his 15-year-old victim.

He was arrested in the case in March 2016 and pleaded not guilty a month later.

Knuckles oversaw the boys' competitive team at Diamondback Gymnastics, which fired him after he was arrested.

