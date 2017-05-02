Tuesday, May 2

Pinspiration offers Mother's Day ideas for mom

What's better than creating a treasure your mother, wife, or grandmother will cherish forever? Pinspiration is offering a special gift for moms, or spend quality time with mom at its "Making and Mimosas" classes.

Last but not least for the mother with the sweet tooth, Pinspiration has partnered with Layla Bean Cakery for a Mother's Day Workshop making Cupcake Flower Bouquets.

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

Visit their website at: http://www.pinspiration.com/

Pinspiration

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-8010

DIY ideas for Teacher Appreciation

It's Teacher Appreciation week, and you can give something special and meaningful with do-it-yourself ideas from Pinspiration. Owner Brooke Rowe, helps us with Pinterest-inspired projects for those special teachers in your life. You can also give a Pinterest-inspired experience.

You can make Pinterest-inspired projects for those special teachers in your life or you can send them to Pinspiration and give them their very own Pinterest-inspired experience!

La Locanda Ristorante Italiano

For more information, visit:

http://www.lalocandaaz.com/ and Open Table: https://www.opentable.com/r/la-locanda-scottsdale?ref=1068

Address: 6830 E 5th Ave #108, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: (480) 284-6511

Elmo and Cookie Monster invade the studio!

The 'Sesame Street Live' characters join GMAZ to sing, dance and help with the weather forecast. Catch 'Sesame Street Live' at the Mesa Arts Center May 3rd and 4th.

For ticket information and show times, visit:

https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/sesame-street-live

Address: 1 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Phone: (480) 644-6500

Make your own Hawaiian snow cones!

Valley food blogger and chef Joanie Simon shows us a recipe inspired by the traditional Hawaiian treat. The ice is made of pineapple and coconut milk, ensuring you get fruit flavor in every bite!

Homemade Hawaiian Snow Cones

http://joaniesimon.com/homemade-snow-cones/

Ingredients

1 fresh pineapple diced, core and outside removed,

¼ - ½ cup coconut milk (depending on how creamy you want your ice)

2 Tbsp. honey

garnish with sweetened condensed milk and flavored syrups

Instructions

Place diced pineapple, coconut milk and honey in a blender and blend on high until smooth.

Transfer the pineapple mix to ice cube trays and freeze at least 6 hours.

Remove the cubes from the tray and place in top portion of your food processor with the cheese grater attachment and shave into snow.

Serve immediately with sweetened condensed milk and flavored syrups

Visit Joanie Simon Food Blogger at www.JoanieSimon.com

Email: food@joaniesimon.com

Easy sweet and sour chicken

Valley food blogger and chef Joanie Simon shows us a recipe that is a great way to use up leftover chicken. Cornstarch is the magic ingredient to thicken the sauce and it's activated while the sauce simmers.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

http://joaniesimon.com/sweet-sour-chicken-light/

Ingredients

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast

1 Tbsp. oil

1 red pepper, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 sweet onion, large chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

20 oz. pineapple chunks in juice

1 tbsp. soy sauce (tamari for gluten free)

1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

Salt

¼ cup tomato paste

1 tbsp. cornstarch

Instructions

Prepare the chicken by either grilling or pan cooking and then large dicing it, then put it to the side to add to the dish later. (recommended cook to 165F internal temp for keep it juicy while still fully cooked).

Add 1 Tbsp. oil to a large pot or pan and heat over medium high heat and add in the peppers and onion and garlic and cook stirring frequently until slightly softened and fragrant.

Once softened, add in the pineapple with its juice, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, salt and tomato paste and stir until it's all mixed together. Then add in the chicken and sprinkle with cornstarch. Continue to stir to mix in the cornstarch and cover the chicken with sauce. Simmer over medium to thicken the sauce (about 4 to 5 minutes).

Remove from heat and allow to set for 5 minutes to continue to thicken.

Serve with rice or quinoa.

Visit Joanie Simon Food Blogger at www.JoanieSimon.com

Email: food@joaniesimon.com

Fit Happens: Gina's Sprinting to the Fitness Finish line

A Sprinter's workout is high impact conditioning. So, Gina Maravilla brought in former U of A running back, Reggie McGill, who also spent time in the NFL. He is the owner of Extreme Speed Training (extremespeedtraining.com). Reggie recommends dynamic stretching and ploymetrics before actually sprinting, then building up to your top speeds.

To learn more about extreme speed training visit:

https://www.extremespeedtraining.com/

16647 N. 41st Pl.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Office Tel: 602-708-8986