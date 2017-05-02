Jurors deliberations to resume Tuesday in NAU shooting case

Jury deliberations will resume Tuesday in a former Northern Arizona University student's trial in a fatal shooting near campus.

The jury in Steven Jones' Coconino County Superior Court trial began deliberating Tuesday before breaking on Friday for the weekend and having Monday off.

[RELATED: Fate of accused NAU shooter Steven Jones in jury's hands]

Jones has claimed self-defense in the October 2015 incident that left one student dead and three others wounded following an argument and fight near an off-campus apartment complex in Flagstaff.

The 20-year-old Jones faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

[SPECIAL SECTION: NAU shooting]

Colin Brough (brew) was killed. Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek were wounded. None was armed.

Jurors Friday asked about a half-dozen questions, including whether Brough had a right to charge Jones and what is the law regarding pointing a gun at an unarmed person.

[READ: Judge denies mistrial in NAU shooter case, proposes 'curative instruction' to jury]

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.